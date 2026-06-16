Ayaneo Announces New Pocket Micro 2 Handheld Gaming Console

·3·Technology
Ayaneo Announces New Pocket Micro 2 Handheld Gaming Console

Ayaneo, which has established its place in the handheld gaming device market, has officially confirmed that it is working on a successor to its popular Pocket Micro console. Expected for over two years, this update is named Pocket Micro 2 and is aimed at retro gamers and compact gadget enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The original model previously attracted attention with its appearance reminiscent of the legendary Game Boy Micro design and its operation on the Android OS. The new generation device promises significant growth not only in appearance but also in technical capabilities. According to information published on Ayaneo's official social media pages, the new gadget will be considerably more powerful than its predecessor.

Technical Specifications and Expected Changes

So far, the exact technical specifications and appearance of the Ayaneo Pocket Micro 2 model are being kept secret. However, as reported by ixbt.com, the manufacturer has hinted at the installation of a more powerful SoC (System on Chip) at the base of the device. As a reminder, the first generation Pocket Micro and its affordable Pocket Micro Classic version were equipped with the Helio G99 processor.

The installation of a new processor will allow the console to run not only retro games but also more modern and resource-demanding Android games without issues. This, in turn, will increase the device's competitiveness. The company plans to hold a special online presentation in the coming days, where all details are expected to be revealed.

Ayaneo's plans in this direction are not limited to the Pocket Micro 2. It has been reported that the brand also aims to release another vertical design model called Konkr Pocket Block in 2026. This indicates that the company has a long-term strategy in the compact gaming device segment.

Such devices are naturally interesting for users in Uzbekistan as well. In recent years, demand for handheld consoles has been growing in our country. Ayaneo products are usually distinguished by high-quality materials and a unique design, making them an ideal choice for collectors and those who enjoy gaming on the go.

AyaneoPocket Micro 2TechnologyConsoleAndroid
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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