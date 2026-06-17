The Slowtech Revolution: Why People Are Ditching Modern Smartphones for Old Gadgets

The world of modern technology has developed at an unprecedented pace, digitizing every aspect of our lives. However, a contrary trend—the "slowtech" movement—has recently been gaining momentum among users. Exhausted by constant notifications, endless content, and the pressure of algorithms, people are consciously choosing to return to simple, limited-functionality legacy devices. Techcrunch.com reports on this.

Recently, a giant advertising poster for the iPod Shuffle appeared in the New York City subway, surprising many. Tony Fadell, the device's designer and one of the iPod founders, noted in an interview with TechCrunch that he was amazed to see his twenty-year-old product being promoted today under the slogan "zero screen time." According to him, this is a clear sign of technological saturation.

Digital Fatigue and the Need for "Friction"

Today, smartphones can do almost everything: from ordering food to scheduling meetings. However, this convenience has brought constant connectivity and exhaustion. According to Joy Howard, Marketing Director at Back Market, people are tired of optimizing every minute of their lives. They are no longer looking for more utility from technology, but rather for peace of mind and the ability to focus.

Interestingly, modern users now view "friction"—the slight complexity of a process, once considered a technological flaw—as an advantage. For example, to listen to music via an iPod, one must connect it to a computer and manually upload songs. This process allows the user to value their choice and consciously listen to music they actually want, rather than what an algorithm suggests.

A New Era of Retro Gadgets

Among the younger generation, who have never known a world without smartphones, demand has surged for the following devices:

Wired headphones — free from Bluetooth connection issues and aesthetically appealing;

Old digital cameras — since photos cannot be instantly uploaded to social media, they allow the user to enjoy the process;

Retro gaming consoles — providing a pure gaming experience without ads and paid content;

CD players and vinyl records — allowing for a physical experience of music.

This trend is not merely nostalgia, but an attempt to protect human attention. Old cameras cannot upload Instagram stories, retro games do not disturb you with gambling ads, and an iPod plays music you truly love, not just what you might like.

Austin Murray, founder of the former JAMDAT company, recalls that in the early 2000s, people laughed at the idea of playing games on a phone. Today, humanity is ready to spend millions to return to the simplicity of that era. The slowtech movement reminds us that technology should not manage our lives; instead, we should decide when and how to use technology.