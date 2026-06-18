iPhone Prices Expected to Rise Significantly Due to AI

The sharp increase in demand for AI technologies worldwide is leading to unexpected economic consequences. In particular, Apple CEO Tim Cook warned that the prices of iPhone, Mac, and iPad devices could increase in the near future. The primary reason cited is the global rise in the cost of memory chips (RAM and NAND). This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Recently, a phenomenon dubbed "RAMageddon" in the tech world has been observed, where the need for memory chips has outpaced supply. In an interview with WSJ, Tim Cook noted that chip prices have increased nearly fourfold compared to last year. Although the company is currently trying to absorb these costs, Cook described the situation as "unsustainable" and stated that price increases are inevitable.

Balance of Costs and Revenue

Apple has not yet disclosed exactly which products will see price hikes and when. However, analysts speculate that the new iPhone models expected to be unveiled in September will be the first to face these changes. According to experts from the Financial Times, problems in the memory supply chain will directly impact smartphone production costs.

According to calculations by the research firm TechInsights, Apple would need to add at least 270 dollars to the price of the next iPhone Pro model to maintain its traditional profit margin. For reference, the starting price of the current iPhone 15 Pro is 999 dollars. If these predictions come true, users will have to pay significantly more for the next generation of smartphones.

AI Challenges for Apple

Interestingly, AI has not yet brought the expected level of high revenue for Apple. On the contrary, the company is under pressure while shaping its AI strategy for its devices. Earlier this year, the company was even forced to pay a fine of 250 million dollars because it failed to introduce AI functions promised two years ago on time.

During the recent WWDC conference, Apple demonstrated its AI plans, including a fundamental update to the Siri voice assistant. However, processing such complex algorithms directly on the device requires even more RAM. This, in turn, creates a cycle leading to further cost increases and higher prices for the end consumer.

These updates are also significant for the Uzbekistan market. Given that Apple products hold high prestige in our country, a rise in global prices will directly affect pricing in local retail stores. For now, consumers are left to wait for the autumn presentation and monitor official changes in pricing policy.