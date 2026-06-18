General Intuition Startup Raising New Funding at $2 Billion Valuation

·7·Technology
General Intuition Startup Raising New Funding at $2 Billion Valuation

The race in the field of AI is entering a new stage. New York-based startup General Intuition is in talks to raise $300 million to create AI agents based on spatial and temporal logic. Following this funding round, the company's market valuation is expected to exceed $2 billion. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

According to TechCrunch, prestigious investors such as one of the world's richest men, Jeff Bezos, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt have shown interest in this massive project. Existing investors, Khosla Ventures and General Catalyst, also continue to support the project. General Intuition spun off as a separate subsidiary from the Medal platform just eight months ago.

The Gaming World — A School for AI

The primary advantage of the General Intuition startup lies in its database. The company utilizes nearly 2 billion video game clips uploaded annually by over 10 million active users on the Medal platform. Such a massive dataset serves to teach the AI how to act from a first-person perspective, perceive the environment, and make decisions in real time.

Experts believe that the interactivity of gaming processes is the most perfect training ground for AI agents. Through this, machines not only see the image but also master the connection between action and result, namely spatial-temporal logic. This specific aspect also attracted the attention of giants like OpenAI, who previously attempted to acquire the Medal platform.

Competition and Future Plans

Competition in the direction of "world models" has become extremely intense. While companies like Runway, Decart, and World Labs are presenting their developments, Google is striving to create a real-world simulation by integrating Google Maps data into its Genie 3 project. However, General Intuition has chosen a unique strategy: they intend to offer intelligent agents built on these models as products, rather than selling the models themselves.

The newly raised $300 million will be directed toward increasing the company's compute capacity. This will enable the public presentation of a new generation product by late summer or early autumn of this year. This news is also important for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as such technologies will directly influence the future development of robotics and autonomous control systems.

General IntuitionArtificial IntelligenceJeff BezosStartupTechnology
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