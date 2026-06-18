Apple Forced to Ease App Store Monopoly in Brazil

·17·Technology
Apple Forced to Ease App Store Monopoly in Brazil

Apple has announced significant changes to the rules for distributing iOS apps and processing payments in the Brazilian market. Now, developers in this country will be able to deliver their products to users not only through the official App Store but also via alternative app stores. This step is seen as the next crack in the tech giant's long-standing closed ecosystem. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

These changes resulted from an agreement between Apple and Brazil's antitrust regulator — CADE (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica). Thus, Brazil has become the next major market after the European Union and Japan to force Apple to ease its rules. These processes indicate a growing global fight against the monopoly of technological platforms.

Security Measures and New Requirements

Apple representatives emphasized that while alternative stores are permitted, security remains the focus. All apps distributed outside the App Store must undergo a special notarization check. Additionally, separate authorization requirements will be introduced for alternative platform operators. These measures are aimed at protecting users, especially children, from inappropriate content and fraud.

Financial terms for developers have also changed. Apple has provided an updated license agreement for its operations in Brazil. According to it, a 5% commission fee called the Core Technology Commission (CTC) will now be introduced. This system was previously tested in the European Union and applies regardless of where the apps are distributed (App Store, website, or alternative store).

Global Trend and Consequences

In recent years, Apple has been under pressure from regulatory bodies worldwide. For example, after the legal battle with Epic Games in the US, the company was forced to allow developers to direct users to external payment systems. The situation in Brazil is a logical continuation of such legal and economic struggles.

Brazilian developers have been given until July 6, 2026, to agree to the new terms. Experts believe such changes could serve as a model for other developing countries, including the Central Asian region. If this practice is successfully implemented in major markets, iPhone users worldwide are expected to have more freedom in installing apps in the future.

According to ixbt.com, Apple took this step not voluntarily, but to comply with local legislative requirements and avoid multi-million dollar fines. This shows that the "walled garden" concept in the tech world is gradually eroding.

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