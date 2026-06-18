Russian technology giants SberDevices and Rostelecom have signed a strategic partnership agreement. Under this agreement, the Rostelecom Klyuch platform will be integrated with Sber's Smart Home system. This innovation is expected to bring domestic convenience to a new level for residents of multi-apartment buildings. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

As part of the project, users will be able to manage their home infrastructure using voice commands via Sber smart speakers. For example, it will be possible to remotely open the intercom when a guest arrives or monitor the entrance area via voice. Such solutions serve to simplify daily chores and save time.

Video Surveillance and Security via TV

Another important aspect of the partnership is that images from video surveillance cameras can now be viewed directly on screens of TVs produced by SberDevices. This allows real-time monitoring of security not only inside the apartment but also in the entrance and courtyard areas.

According to ixbt.com, all digital solutions are built on a protected infrastructure. This plays a crucial role in ensuring the security of users' personal data and devices. The Rostelecom Klyuch service is included in the software registry of the Russian Ministry of Digital Development and is considered a fully local product.

This platform encompasses several smart services:

Smart intercoms and video surveillance in entrances;

Comprehensive control of the area around the house;

Smart barriers with license plate recognition systems;

Smart meters for tracking resource consumption.

This partnership between Sber and Rostelecom sets new standards for the digitalization of modern residential complexes. Considering the growing interest in Smart Home technologies in the Uzbekistan market in recent years, such integration processes in neighboring countries could serve as a learning experience for local developers and IT companies.

Experts note that the merger of such ecosystems improves the user experience and increases the quality of housing and communal services. In the future, more functions are expected to be added to the system, including AI-powered risk detection technologies.