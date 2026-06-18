Major Cyberattack in Texas: Over 3 Million Driver's Licenses and Passport Details Stolen

·1·Technology
Major Cyberattack in Texas: Over 3 Million Driver's Licenses and Passport Details Stolen

A major cyberattack on government systems in the US state of Texas has resulted in the theft of personal data of over 3 million citizens. According to the state's Attorney General, this incident is recorded as one of the largest data breaches in the region this year. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reporting states.

The target of the attack was the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department; hackers successfully gained access to the system of an external vendor responsible for selling hunting and fishing licenses. Through this system, state residents and visitors have been processing the relevant permits.

Security vulnerabilities and stolen data

According to TechCrunch, cybercriminals obtained not only driver's license and passport numbers, but also users' email addresses, phone numbers, and residential addresses. The exposure of such data could create a foundation for identity theft and various financial frauds in the future.

Department representatives stated that the cybersecurity division recently detected the incident, but exact details regarding when the attack occurred and its nature have not yet been disclosed. Additionally, the name of the vendor responsible for the database is being kept secret.

So far, there is no official information about any demands made by the hackers or the stolen data being put up for sale. The Texas government stated that it is taking measures to notify affected citizens and mitigate the consequences of the cyberattack.

Global cybersecurity challenges

This incident once again demonstrates how vulnerable data exchange between government agencies and third-party service providers can be. In the context of Uzbekistan, where digitalization processes are accelerating, protecting personal databases and adhering to international cybersecurity standards is of paramount importance.

Experts note that incidents like the one in Texas are often caused by outdated software in the system or the human factor. US federal services are currently continuing their investigation into the incident.

TexasCyberattackData BreachHackersCybersecurity
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