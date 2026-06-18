Is the Era of Smartphones Ending: Why the “Slowtech” Movement is Gaining Popularity?

·20·Technology
Is the Era of Smartphones Ending: Why the “Slowtech” Movement is Gaining Popularity?

In the modern world, smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, but their endless capabilities are exhausting humanity. Recently, a new trend called “Slowtech” has been forming in the technology world. This movement encourages users to abandon distracting algorithms and return to simpler, more limited-function devices. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Recently, a giant advertising poster for the iPod Shuffle player appeared in the New York subway. The designer of this device, Tony Fadell, known as the “father of the iPod,” was also surprised by this situation. In an interview with TechCrunch, he noted that seeing his product created 20 years ago being promoted today under the slogan “Screen time equals zero” felt like seeing a photo of his own child.

Today, services like Apple Music or Spotify provide instant access to over 100 million songs. However, this infinite choice is causing mental fatigue in people. According to Joy Howard, marketing director at Back Market, people are tired of optimizing every minute of their lives and now want to use technology consciously.

The new appeal of old technologies

Interestingly, this trend is becoming popular mainly among the younger generation who have never seen a world without smartphones. For them, wired headphones, retro gaming consoles, CDs, and simple digital cameras have a special magic. These devices do not try to steal the user's attention; they lack functions for uploading photos to social networks or bothering users with advertising messages.

The main idea of the “Slowtech” movement is to bring back a certain level of “friction” to life. While tech companies previously strove to eliminate every difficulty, users now view these conveniences as factors that violate their personal boundaries. For example, on an iPod player, you simply listen to a song; algorithms do not force-feed you what you should like.

Austin Murray, head of JAMDAT, which laid the foundation for the mobile gaming industry twenty years ago, recalls that at the time, people laughed at the idea of playing games on a mobile phone. Today, the situation is completely reversed: people are looking for ways to detach themselves from the smartphone screen.

Sparks of this tendency can also be seen in the Uzbekistan market. Interest in old-style digital cameras and cassette players is growing among the youth in our country. This is not just nostalgia, but a desire to escape digital noise and enjoy real moments. “Slowtech” is not about completely giving up technology, but about not letting it take control over our lives.

TechnologySmartphoneAppleiPodSlowtech
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