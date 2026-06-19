OpenAI Ahead of IPO: Company Recruits Google Legend and White House Advisor

·25·Technology
OpenAI Ahead of IPO: Company Recruits Google Legend and White House Advisor

OpenAI, considered the leader in the world of AI, is implementing major changes in its personnel policy as part of preparations for its initial public offering (IPO). The company has recruited Noam Shazeer, a true industry legend and Google DeepMind representative, and Dean Ball, who served in the administration of former US President Donald Trump. This step is of great importance for OpenAI not only in ensuring technological superiority but also in achieving political and strategic stability. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Noam Shazeer is considered one of the founders of modern generative AI technologies. He is a co-author of the famous "Attention Is All You Need" scientific paper, which described the Transformer architecture that forms the basis of systems like ChatGPT today. Shazeer worked at Google for many years and founded the Character AI startup. His addition to the OpenAI team is expected to take the company's technological potential to a new level.

Strategic Future and Government Relations

Another important hire for the company is Dean Ball, who will lead the newly formed "Strategic Futures" team within OpenAI. Ball is an experienced specialist who previously participated in developing the AI action plan at the White House. He will work directly in collaboration with the company's Chief Strategy Officer, Jason Kwon.

According to Dean Ball, the new team will focus on the following key areas:

  • Management of catastrophic risks and security;
  • The impact of AI on the labor market;
  • Relations with governments, specifically the US federal government and society;
  • Controlling the self-improvement processes of the systems.
These appointments come at a time when the competitive environment for OpenAI has intensified. For example, one of its main competitors, Anthropic, is currently facing serious pressure from the US government. The Donald Trump administration imposed export control bans on Anthropic's latest models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, which led to the complete shutdown of these models.

According to The Information, Noam Shazeer's departure from Google may be linked not only to technology but also to internal political views. His comments on corporate messengers regarding transgender identification and the war in Gaza were deleted by management. However, for OpenAI, his intellectual potential is seen as outweighing any controversial views.

Experts believe that by attracting such "heavyweight" specialists, OpenAI aims to strengthen its monopoly position in the market. For a company on the verge of an IPO, the presence of both technical geniuses and insiders who know the government corridors well will be a decisive factor in gaining investor confidence. These moves indicate that OpenAI is evolving from a technological laboratory into a powerful corporation influencing global politics.

OpenAIGoogleChatGPTArtificial IntelligenceIPO
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