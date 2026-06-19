Y Combinator Demo Day: A New Era in AI and Defense Technology Markets

·19·Technology
Y Combinator Demo Day: A New Era in AI and Defense Technology Markets

Y Combinator, considered the world's most prestigious startup accelerator, has concluded its latest Demo Day. Among the projects presented in the 2024 spring season, startups specializing in defense technology, robotics, and AI infrastructure drew the most attention. TechCrunch interviewed eight major investors to compile a list of the season's most promising and sensational companies. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Experts note that the valuations of this year's startups were significantly higher than expected. Specifically, at least two companies were valued at over $175 million. Investors are showing a readiness to commit large sums, especially to startups with experienced founders who have previously implemented successful projects. This indicates that demand for high-quality teams in the venture market remains high.

Defense and Security: The 9 Mothers Project

One of the biggest stars of the season was the 9 Mothers startup. The company is developing AI systems for counter-drone warfare. Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the increasing importance of small drones on the battlefield—accounting for nearly 80% of casualties—has sharply increased interest in this project.

The robotic system offered by 9 Mothers is capable of tracking and neutralizing drones moving at speeds of 60 mph. Most importantly, this solution stands out by being significantly cheaper than existing expensive analogs. The company has already achieved $1.6 million in sales and plans to increase the volume of contracts to $35 million by the end of the year. According to investors, the startup's total valuation could exceed $200 million, making it one of the most expensive projects in Y Combinator history.

Software Testing: Arga Labs Innovation

Another noteworthy project is Arga Labs, which focuses on creating a "digital twin" environment for AI agents. Today, AI generates software code very quickly, but traditional testing environments (sandboxes) cannot keep up with this speed. This is becoming a serious bottleneck in the software development process.

Arga Labs solves this problem by instantly creating a copy of the company's software. This allows AI agents to test new code safely and quickly without damaging the main system. Such a technological solution is expected to accelerate the production process several times for large IT companies.

Overall, the results of the current Demo Day show that global market investments are increasing not only in theoretical AI projects but in technologies that solve real-world problems, particularly those optimizing defense and infrastructure. For Uzbek startups and investors, these global market trends are crucial for defining future directions.

Y CombinatorStartupArtificial IntelligenceInvestmentTechnology
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