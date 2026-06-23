A group of Uber shareholders, including the Detroit pension fund, has filed a class-action lawsuit against the tech giant's management and board of directors. The lawsuit claims that company executives prioritized financial gain over safety and the rule of law, which in turn created serious risks for shareholders and users. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

In documents filed in a US district court in San Francisco, Uber is described as a "systemic lawbreaker." According to the plaintiffs, company management deliberately bypassed safety measures, creating conditions where thousands of passengers were subjected to sexual violence and harassment by drivers. This information was also reflected in reports published by ixbt.com.

The lawsuit specifically names CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and other board members. They are accused of breaching their fiduciary duties, ignoring warnings about flaws in the safety system, and damaging the company's reputation.

Safety and Financial Consequences

Shareholders are seeking through the court that Uber executives personally compensate the company for damages, return a portion of their bonuses and compensation, and strengthen future oversight mechanisms. The complaint states that the disregard for laws harmed not only victims of violence but also customers with disabilities and Uber One subscribers.

Uber representatives have strongly denied these allegations, calling the lawsuit baseless. According to the company's statement, the evidence presented to the court has been misinterpreted and is based on other cases that were previously reviewed and resolved in court. The company emphasizes that it is constantly working to ensure the safety of its services.

It is worth noting that these types of "derivative lawsuits" are not new for large tech corporations. This year, giants such as Adobe, Apple, and Intel were also dragged into similar legal proceedings by their shareholders. Although Uber does not officially operate in the Uzbekistan market, such safety standards and legal disputes could serve as an important lesson for services like Yandex Go, which is considered its affiliate.

The legal process is currently ongoing, and if the shareholders' demands are met, it is expected to cause a fundamental shift in Uber's management system. The company's stock price and its reputation in the global market remain directly dependent on this court decision.