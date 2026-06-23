Microsoft CEO Criticizes Hegemony and Fear in the AI Market

·1·Technology
Microsoft CEO Criticizes Hegemony and Fear in the AI Market

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has sharply criticized the current state of the AI industry and the negative perceptions surrounding it. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he emphasized that "doomsday scenarios" and concerns about job losses promoted by tech giants are hindering market development. Nadella believes that the industry should not be concentrated in the hands of a few companies, and the future of technology should not be determined by only a handful of players. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Currently, Microsoft is significantly revising its strategy. The company plans to focus not only on expensive and large models but also on more affordable and open-source alternatives. In particular, the tech giant is considering the possibility of integrating China's DeepSeek model into its services. This step is taken to make the Microsoft Copilot ecosystem more affordable and accessible to the general public.

Social Concerns and Market Monopoly

One of the factors behind Nadella's statement is the public distrust of AI. According to Pew Research Center studies, only 16 percent of the US population believes that AI will have a positive impact on society. Skepticism is even higher among young people. The Microsoft head considers such a pessimistic mood around the technology to be artificially created.

Additionally, he called it dangerous that the market remains under the control of a few large players. According to him, these companies simultaneously determine the direction of technology and manage the "discourse" regarding its risks. This can lead to limited competition and a slowdown in innovation.

Strategic Changes and More Affordable Models

Microsoft has already begun moving away from expensive models in its systems. For example, the use of Claude models was limited due to new data processing requirements. Instead, the corporation is seeking efficient and low-cost solutions for its Microsoft Copilot platform. Open-source projects like DeepSeek are primary candidates in this regard.

These changes in Microsoft's strategy are also significant for Uzbek users and local developers. The introduction of more affordable AI models will lead to a decrease in the cost of corporate services and open up wider access to AI capabilities. This provides new technological opportunities, especially for small and medium-sized businesses with limited resources.

In conclusion, the new approach of Microsoft's leadership is expected to initiate a democratization process in the AI market. According to Ixbt.com, the company will now emphasize the development of optimized technologies that fit every user's budget, rather than relying solely on the most powerful computing power.

MicrosoftSatya NadellaAIDeepSeekCopilot
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