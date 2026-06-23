SpaceX Prepares to Conquer Space: Gigabay Factory Surpasses Megabay Height

·40·Technology
SpaceX Prepares to Conquer Space: Gigabay Factory Surpasses Megabay Height

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has reached a new stage in the construction of the Gigabay assembly complex, one of its largest projects for space colonization. This facility is attracting global attention not only for its technical capabilities but also for its unprecedented dimensions. Construction work currently underway in parallel in Texas and Florida will lay the groundwork for the mass production of Starship rockets. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to Colin Lidtke, a reporter for NASASpaceflight, the Gigabay building rising at the Starbase site in Texas has already reached its seventh level. This means the new facility has surpassed the existing Megabay assembly hangars in height. It is worth noting that SpaceX's Megabay 1 and Megabay 2 hangars are approximately 100 meters high, where Starship ships and Super Heavy boosters are currently being assembled.

Production Capacity and Strategic Importance

According to Elon Musk, Gigabay will become one of the largest industrial facilities in the world. Its primary goal is to produce a thousand Starship rockets per year. Such a massive figure is critical for realizing humanity's plans to fly to Mars and build permanent bases on the Moon. Heavy machinery and cranes are working tirelessly at the construction site, indicating the high pace of the project.

Meanwhile, work is nearing completion at the Roberts Road site in Florida. Here, the main part of the Gigabay structure, including the roof and inter-floor enclosures, is being installed. The simultaneous launch of such capacities in two large states will strengthen SpaceX's absolute leadership in the space industry.

Tests and Future Plans

To date, SpaceX specialists have carried out five successful test flights of the Starship system (Super Heavy booster and Starship ship). Each flight allowed for system refinement and preparation for the next stages. While the exact number of rockets to be assembled in 2025 has not yet been disclosed, these numbers are expected to grow sharply once Gigabay becomes operational.

This news is also of great importance for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. The increase in affordable and reusable rockets will lead to a decrease in satellite costs and the expansion of global internet coverage in the future. These revolutionary steps taken by SpaceX will undoubtedly take space tourism and science to a completely new level in the coming decades.

SpaceXStarshipElon MuskSpaceGigabay
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