Samsung Prepares to Launch Next-Gen Galaxy M47 5G Smartphone

South Korea's Samsung Electronics is on the verge of updating its line of affordable and high-performance smartphones. According to official information, the new Galaxy M47 5G model will be presented to the general public on June 29 of this year. This device is expected to set new standards in its segment, not only with its technical specifications but also with its software support period. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

One of the main advantages of the smartphone is its screen, equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel. This display, with a 120 Hz refresh rate, guarantees smooth images and vibrant colors. To ensure screen safety, the manufacturer used Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protective glass, which significantly increases the device's resistance to scratches and impacts.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

The Galaxy M47 5G hardware is powered by a Snapdragon processor, fast LPDDR5X RAM, and a UFS 3.1 standard permanent storage device. Such a combination allows the smartphone to operate stably in heavy applications and games. According to ixbt.com, the company promises 6 generations of Android updates and security system patches for 6 years for this model.

Regarding battery capacity, Samsung calls the new model a "next-level monster". Although the exact capacity of the battery remains a secret for now, it supports a 45 W fast charging function. Additionally, the device features a "bypass charging" function, which delivers power directly to the system during gaming and prevents the battery from overheating.

Camera and Multimedia Capabilities

For photo and video enthusiasts, the Galaxy M47 5G offers the following camera system:

50 MP main sensor (with OIS optical stabilization system);

5 MP ultra-wide angle module;

2 MP macro camera;

12 MP selfie camera.

Notably, the smartphone is capable of recording video in 4K format via both the main and front cameras. This could be ideal for high-quality content creators for social networks.

The exact price of the smartphone has not been announced yet, but it is confirmed to go on sale in Rogue Red and Blaze Blue colors. In the Uzbekistan market, this model is likely to become one of the most sought-after devices in the mid-price range due to its long-term software support and powerful battery.