Russia's Avtotor Plant Releases New Batch of Amberavto A5 Electric Cars

The Avtotor automotive plant in Kaliningrad has begun rolling out a new batch of Amberavto A5 electric cars produced under its own private brand. This step is a significant milestone in the electrification strategy of the Russian automotive industry, with the company planning to produce a total of 3,500 units of this model by the end of 2026. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The Amberavto A5 model is the brand's flagship, distinguished by its modern technical specifications. According to ixbt.com, the electric car is equipped with an electric motor with 160 hp. A traction battery with a capacity of 63 kWh serves as the car's energy source. This battery allows for a range of up to 520 kilometers on a single full charge, which is a sufficient indicator for urban and intercity travel.

New color palette and design approach

Along with the production of the new batch, the brand has introduced updates to the cars' appearance. The Amberavto A5 is now offered in six unique colors. Their names are based on regional and technological symbols, including:

Baltic Pearl;

Black Amber;

Sky Sapphire;

Mint Breeze;

Sea Crystal;

Digital Steel.

This color range serves to increase the model's aesthetic appeal and ensure its competitiveness in the market. Avtotor is expanding not only production volumes but also visual solutions that meet consumer tastes.

Sales growth and expansion of the dealer network

According to the company's report, sales of cars under the Amberavto brand are showing sharp growth. Specifically, by the end of 2025, 1,126 electric cars were sold, which is six times more than the 2024 figure. Such dynamics indicate the growing demand for electric cars in the Russian market.

Currently, the brand has 15 official dealership centers in 10 major Russian cities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, and Kaliningrad. In the near future, new sales and service points are expected to open in cities such as Stavropol, Voronezh, and Ufa. This will allow for improving the quality of customer service and expanding the brand's regional coverage.

From the perspective of the Uzbekistan market, while electric cars are becoming popular in the region, the activity of the Russian industry in this direction is noteworthy. Although there is no official information about the export of this model yet, technological changes and pricing policies in neighboring markets remain a topic of interest for local consumers and experts.