Slate Chooses New Battery Type for Affordable Electric Pickup

·24·Technology
Slate Chooses New Battery Type for Affordable Electric Pickup

The US startup Slate has made an unexpected change in its project for an affordable and compact electric pickup. To keep the vehicle price at $24,950, the company decided to completely update its battery technology. This decision is based not only on technical specifications but also on economic trends in the global electric vehicle market. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Initially, Slate planned to use nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells in its models. This chemical composition is characterized by high energy density and allows for a long range on a single charge. However, it became clear that the extremely high prices of nickel and cobalt would negatively impact the final product cost. As a result, the company preferred to switch to lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) technology.

Advantages of LFP Technology and Market Shift

LFP batteries are approximately 40 percent cheaper than NMC alternatives. The main reason is the use of common and inexpensive iron instead of precious metals. Although LFP cells lag slightly in energy density, modern technologies have succeeded in significantly reducing this gap. Slate managed to increase the standard battery range from 150 miles (241 km) to 205 miles (330 km).

According to ixbt.com, Slate is collaborating with China's Gotion as part of this project. Notably, the battery cells are produced at a plant in Illinois, USA. This allows the company to take advantage of tax incentives under US law and reduce logistics costs.

A New Industry Standard

Today, major auto giants such as Tesla, Ford, GM, and Rivian have also begun using LFP batteries for their popular models. This trend is contributing to lower prices and the mass adoption of electric vehicles. Slate is following this path by implementing "cell-to-pack" technology.

Considering that cars equipped with LFP (Blade Battery) technology are widespread in the Uzbekistan market through brands like BYD, it is evident that the path chosen by Slate is the most effective solution globally. The combination of an affordable price and sufficient range remains the key factor for electric vehicles to compete with traditional internal combustion engine cars.

In conclusion, the change in Slate's strategy represents a pragmatic approach in the electric vehicle industry. For consumers, reliable technology that is affordable and meets daily needs is becoming more important than extremely expensive, long-range batteries.

SlateElectric VehicleLFP BatteryTechnologyAuto
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