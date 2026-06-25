AI Costs Spiraling Out of Control: Major Companies Implementing Restrictions

·5·Technology
AI Costs Spiraling Out of Control: Major Companies Implementing Restrictions

In recent years, interest and investment in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the global tech market have increased to an unprecedented level. However, initial excitement is now being replaced by strict economic calculations. Many large corporations, concerned about the rapid depletion of budgets due to the unjustified use of AI resources by employees, have begun to implement special restrictions. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

According to a report published by 404 Media, Accenture, one of the world's largest consulting firms, is bringing the use of AI services by its employees under strict control. Company management is urging employees not to spend expensive AI tokens on small and insignificant tasks, such as converting PDF documents into simple presentation slides. This situation shows a sharp shift in the policy of a company that, a few months ago, threatened employees with no promotion for not using AI tools.

The Token Crisis and Economic Efficiency

Justice Kwak, head of AI strategy at Accenture, admitted during an internal meeting that AI costs have begun to seriously impact the company's overall financial structure. According to him, costs are growing unexpectedly, and now executives at the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and CIO (Chief Information Officer) levels are openly questioning whether the spent funds are justifying themselves.

AI models, especially ChatGPT or other large language models, consume a certain amount of "tokens" (units of computing power) for each request. Previously, companies had even implemented internal rating systems to encourage employees to adopt these technologies. However, in practice, the use of AI tools for minor tasks that could easily be done manually, rather than solving complex problems, is leading to significant financial losses.

Market Downturn and Future Prospects

This trend is affecting not only individual companies but the entire technology market. In recent days, a decline in the share prices of companies linked to the AI sector, especially memory chip manufacturers, has been observed. Analysts are calling this an "AI selloff," as investors are now focusing not just on the new technology, but on its ability to generate concrete revenue.

At the current stage, the AI industry has moved past its "new and exciting" phase and has reached a point where it must prove its economic value. While the corporate sector in Uzbekistan is gradually implementing AI tools, global experience shows that quality and economic efficiency, rather than quantity, must take priority in the use of technology.

In conclusion, companies no longer consider AI budgets to be infinite. In the future, we may witness even stricter rules for using AI tools and systems that grant permission only for high-value tasks.

Artificial IntelligenceAccentureTechnologyBusinessEconomy
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