Will AI leave engineers unemployed: New study shows unexpected results

·10·Technology
Will AI leave engineers unemployed: New study shows unexpected results

Recently, the rapid development of AI technologies has caused serious concern among many professionals, especially software developers. Many predicted that AI would learn to write code and replace engineers. However, recent statistics show that these assumptions are not being justified in practice; on the contrary, the engineering profession is proving to be the most resilient of all sectors. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The results of a large-scale study conducted by the venture capital firm SignalFire show that hiring rates in engineering remained significantly more stable in 2025 compared to other sectors. Researchers analyzed the career paths of millions of employees across more than 80 million companies and reached an unexpected conclusion: AI is not pushing engineers out, but rather increasing the demand for them.

The situation in large tech companies

Although overall hiring at major tech giants has decreased by 25 percent compared to 2019, this figure has dropped by only 11 percent for engineering positions. According to SignalFire data, engineers accounted for 55 percent of all new hires in 2025 at the world's 12 largest Tech Majors, including giants like Alphabet, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla.

For comparison, this figure was 46 percent in 2019. This means that even during periods of economic hardship and staff reductions, companies are placing greater emphasis on retaining technical specialists and attracting new ones. In startup projects, the situation is even more positive — newly established companies have hired 7 percent more engineers than in 2019.

Why didn't the predictions come true?

The consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas cited AI as the primary reason for layoffs in May. Theoretically, because AI tools accelerate the coding process, one engineer should be able to do the work previously performed by several people. But in practice, these technologies have become an additional tool for solving more complex tasks rather than replacing human labor.

Asher Bantock, head of research at SignalFire, noted that if AI could truly replace engineers, engineering staff would have been the first to be drastically reduced during the current wave of layoffs. However, the numbers prove the opposite. Currently, the number of engineers is growing faster than in all other functional areas.

Even though Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, one of the leaders in the AI field, warned last year that AI could eliminate half of white-collar jobs within five years, the company's head of economics, Peter McCrory, admitted that the negative impact of AI on the labor market is not yet being felt. The sustained demand for highly qualified developers in the Uzbekistan market is also part of this global trend.

AITechnologyEngineeringJobsSignalFire
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Google is losing its top AI specialistsGoogle is losing its top AI specialistsToday, 02:59A New Era in Cybersecurity: List of Companies That Haven't Implemented PasskeysA New Era in Cybersecurity: List of Companies That Haven't Implemented PasskeysToday, 02:28Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Design and Specifications LeakedSamsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Design and Specifications LeakedToday, 02:28Major Cyberattack on Tata Electronics: Apple and Tesla Documents May Have LeakedMajor Cyberattack on Tata Electronics: Apple and Tesla Documents May Have LeakedToday, 01:52NASA Perseverance Confirms Presence of Complex Organic Compounds on MarsNASA Perseverance Confirms Presence of Complex Organic Compounds on MarsToday, 01:25AI Costs Spiraling Out of Control: Major Companies Implementing RestrictionsAI Costs Spiraling Out of Control: Major Companies Implementing RestrictionsToday, 01:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time