Samsung Prepares Unexpected Gift: Update Released for Galaxy S8 and Note 8

·8·Technology
Samsung Prepares Unexpected Gift: Update Released for Galaxy S8 and Note 8

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced an unexpected software update for its smartphones that are nearly a decade old. Despite official support ending several years ago, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 devices have begun receiving new firmware. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

These three models were released in 2017 and caused a real revolution in the mobile device industry at the time. Usually, manufacturers completely forget about such old models, but Samsung decided to review the system, taking user loyalty into account. The last update for these devices was introduced in 2022.

System Stability and Efficiency

According to ixbt.com, the new firmware is currently being distributed for devices on the US Verizon operator network. Starting June 11, users began seeing system update notifications on their smartphones. This update is aimed at increasing the overall operational efficiency of the device.

According to the documents, the new package includes the following changes:

  • Optimization of system operation;
  • Increasing the overall stability of the device;
  • Improving performance productivity.
It is worth noting that this update does not add new features to the smartphones. Additionally, security patches remain unchanged — the devices still operate based on security protocols released in 2021. Nevertheless, the manufacturer's attention to such outdated models is a rare occurrence in the tech world.

Expectations for Uzbekistan and other regions

So far, this firmware has only been confirmed for the overseas market. There is no official information on when the update will be provided for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 owners in other regions, specifically in Uzbekistan. Usually, such technical fixes are rolled out to other regions gradually.

Samsung devices continue to hold leading positions in the Uzbekistan smartphone market. Although Galaxy S8 and Note 8 models are morally obsolete today, they still have buyers in the secondary market due to their high-quality screens and durable bodies. Such a step by the manufacturer will undoubtedly further strengthen user trust in the brand.

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