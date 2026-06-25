New Leader in the AI Market: Is Claude Replacing ChatGPT?

Competition in the world of AI technologies is reaching a new level. In the paid subscribers segment, where ChatGPT has long held absolute dominance, Anthropic's Claude neural network is showing rapid growth. According to the latest report from the analysis firm Indagari, consumers are increasingly preferring Claude's services. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

Indagari analysts examined anonymized credit card transactions of nearly 28 million consumers in the US. Although this data does not provide a complete picture of Anthropic's total revenue, it clearly shows market trends. From the beginning of 2026 to May, Claude's subscribers and revenue increased by nearly 75%.

This growth rate indicates that Claude is becoming popular not only among developers and corporate clients but also among ordinary users. While this model was previously considered primarily for the professional segment, it has now entered serious competition with ChatGPT as a mass-market product.

Sharp Increase in Education and Popularity

Another interesting indicator was provided by the DataCamp online education platform. According to data from this service, which has over 20 million users, interest in training courses for Claude has grown explosively since the beginning of the year. Currently, the word "Claude" is searched for more often on the platform than even the term "AI".

DataCamp representatives noted that demand for Claude courses among independent learners is three times higher than for ChatGPT courses. It was noted that interest in learning this model has increased 18-fold in the last 30 days. This shows that users' trust in the new technology is growing.

Notably, the influx of consumers intensified after Anthropic refused to allow the US administration to use its models for mass surveillance and the creation of autonomous weapons. This suggests that the company's ethical principles are important to users.

The Future of Competition

Although Claude is showing impressive results in terms of growth rates, ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, remains the absolute market leader. In terms of total number of users and brand recognition, ChatGPT is currently far ahead.

However, Anthropic's success proves that there is no room for a monopoly in the AI market. Consumers value the Claude model more highly for higher-quality text generation, logical reasoning, and security issues. This will further intensify competition between AI services in the future.

In conclusion, Anthropic has shown with its Claude model that it is a strong player in the AI race not only technically but also commercially. In the coming months, other giants, including Google and Microsoft, are expected to implement new strategies to maintain their share in this volatile market.