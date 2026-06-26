OpenAI Strengthens Internet Security with New Patch the Planet Initiative

·31·Technology
OpenAI Strengthens Internet Security with New Patch the Planet Initiative

OpenAI, a leader in AI technologies, has announced the launch of the Patch the Planet program in collaboration with the cybersecurity firm Trail of Bits. The primary goal of this project is to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities in open-source projects, which serve as the foundation for modern cloud services, enterprise applications, and the entire internet infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The significance of the program lies in the fact that open-source components are used in almost all digital products today. A single small error can threaten the security of millions of devices and thousands of companies worldwide. According to OpenAI, the system has already succeeded in identifying hundreds of security issues, and patches have been implemented for dozens of projects.

Critical Projects Under Supervision

Within the framework of the Patch the Planet program, the following key projects are being analyzed first:

  • Python and Go programming languages;
  • cURL and NATS Server network tools;
  • Cryptographic libraries such as Sigstore and pyca/cryptography;
  • Server technologies like aiohttp and freenginx.
These components perform vital tasks such as data encryption, software authenticity verification, and ensuring network communications. OpenAI specialists are analyzing code using the Codex Security tool and their advanced AI models. Trail of Bits engineers then verify the errors found by the AI and filter out false positives.

Speed and the Human Factor

Cybersecurity experts, including Forrester analyst Biswajeet Mahapatra, emphasize that the main advantage of AI is speed. While finding and fixing new vulnerabilities previously took weeks, this process can now be shortened to a few days. However, the human factor remains crucial: specialists must assess the real risk level of the discovered errors and confirm the safety of the patches.

In recent years, incidents like Log4Shell and XZ Utils have shown how catastrophic vulnerabilities in the software supply chain can be. Open-source projects are often managed by volunteers, making technological support from large corporations like OpenAI essential.

The new initiative is expected to not only find errors but also change the approach to cybersecurity. Companies will need to move from periodic audits to a continuous, real-time risk assessment system. The Patch the Planet project is an important step toward increasing the stability of the global digital ecosystem.

OpenAICybersecurityAIPatch The PlanetTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Patronus AI Raises $50 Million to Test AI AgentsPatronus AI Raises $50 Million to Test AI AgentsToday, 01:23NASA Testing AI-Powered Space System for Fire DetectionNASA Testing AI-Powered Space System for Fire DetectionToday, 01:20Polymarket Platform Hit by Cyberattack: Hackers Steal User FundsPolymarket Platform Hit by Cyberattack: Hackers Steal User FundsToday, 00:59Microsoft Raising Xbox Console Prices: Is the AI Boom to BlameMicrosoft Raising Xbox Console Prices: Is the AI Boom to BlameToday, 00:57IBM introduces the world's first sub-1nm chip technologyIBM introduces the world's first sub-1nm chip technologyToday, 00:23Notion Shuts Down Email Service to Focus Entirely on AINotion Shuts Down Email Service to Focus Entirely on AIToday, 00:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time