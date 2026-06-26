YouTube Shorts Updated: Video Speed Controls and New Interface

Google-owned platform YouTube has announced a series of significant updates for its short-form video service, Shorts. Users can now watch videos at double speed to consume online content faster. These changes are aimed at making the user experience on the platform more intuitive and convenient. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, the new feature allows users to increase the playback speed of Shorts videos. Company representatives explain that this update enables users to absorb information more quickly or find the most interesting parts of a video in less time. Videos that are already short will now require even less time to watch.

Interface changes and "Clear Screen" mode

Significant changes are also taking place in the YouTube Shorts interface. Specifically, the platform has removed the traditional "dislike" button. Instead, users will need to use "Not interested" or "Don't recommend channel" functions to limit content they do not like. Additionally, a heart emoji is being introduced to replace the "like" button.

Another notable update is the "Clear Screen mode." When this feature is enabled, all text and icons on the screen are temporarily hidden. This allows the viewer to watch the video in full and clear view without any distracting elements. This is expected to be particularly useful when viewing visually rich content.

Growth metrics of the Shorts segment

Although YouTube entered the short-form video market slightly later than TikTok and Instagram Reels, Shorts has managed to attract a massive audience in a short time. According to CEO Neal Mohan, the daily view count for Shorts has reached an average of 200 billion. This figure indicates that the platform's bet on this format is paying off.

Interestingly, Shorts is becoming popular not only on smartphones but also on smart TVs. Studies show that users watch over 2 billion hours of short videos per month on large screens. The updates are being rolled out gradually to all users, though a specific date for the full global release has not yet been announced.