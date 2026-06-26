News for Compact Smartphone Lovers: Enough Phone Introduces 5.2-Inch Model

While the modern smartphone market is flooded with large-screen devices, a new solution is being offered for users who miss compact gadgets. The Enough Phone startup has announced that it has begun working on a new smartphone with a 5.2-inch screen that fits comfortably in the palm. This project aims to fill the segment of small but powerful devices, which has become scarce today. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the developers, Enough Phone will be a "premium yet affordable" device. According to ixbt.com, a fundraising campaign will be launched on the Kickstarter platform to finance the project. Although the exact dates of the campaign have not yet been disclosed, the concept of the device is generating interest among many.

Solving the Problems: Autonomy and Quality Camera

Although compact smartphones, specifically models like the iPhone 13 mini, were loved by users, they had two main drawbacks: low battery capacity and limited camera capabilities. The Enough Phone team promises to pay special attention to these aspects. They emphasize that the new device will be equipped with power sufficient for one day of active use and a main camera capable of taking high-quality photos.

So far, only schematic images of the device have been released. According to these images, the smartphone will have a single main camera, a flat metal frame, and a removable back cover secured with screws. This indicates a high level of repairability for the device.

Software and Uniqueness

Another unique feature of the smartphone will be its operating system. Users will be given a choice: they can use the standard Android system or a minimalist interface free of distracting elements. This is ideal especially for those who enjoy digital detox.

It is worth noting that the Enough Phone project currently exists only on paper and in initial sketches. The technical specifications, price, and market launch dates of the device may change based on the results of the Kickstarter campaign. However, such moves in the compact smartphone segment are being awaited with great interest in the tech world.