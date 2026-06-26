Starlink Enters Mobile Communications Market: Elon Musk to Challenge Major Operators

·3·Technology
Starlink Enters Mobile Communications Market: Elon Musk to Challenge Major Operators

Starlink, led by Elon Musk, plans to become a full-fledged mobile network operator in the US market. This strategic move will allow the company to compete directly with telecommunications giants such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. According to the Financial Times, citing investors, Starlink is moving to a new stage in providing mobile communication services via satellite. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

Currently, Starlink is already collaborating with T-Mobile on "direct-to-cell" technology. This project was aimed at expanding mobile internet coverage in remote areas. However, according to new plans, the SpaceX subsidiary now intends to launch a separate commercial product that independently provides retail mobile communication services.

Infrastructure and Strategic Investments

According to reports, SpaceX is discussing possibilities for creating its own terrestrial mobile communication infrastructure in the US. This means that Starlink may have not only satellites in space but also ground base stations. This creates the foundation for further improving communication quality and competing on equal terms with traditional operators.

To expand its technical base, the company has made major acquisitions. Specifically, frequency spectrums worth approximately $17 billion and another $2.6 billion were purchased from EchoStar. These investments significantly increase the ability to transmit signals directly to smartphones via satellite.

Global Coverage and Significance for Uzbekistan

Today, Starlink serves more than 10 million subscribers worldwide. The company's entry into the mobile communications market is expected to revolutionize the entire telecommunications industry, as satellite communication guarantees a stable signal even in areas where traditional towers do not reach.

The expansion of Starlink services is also sparking great interest in Uzbekistan. Such technologies could play a decisive role in improving mobile coverage in the country's mountainous and desert regions. Although the primary focus is currently on the US market, it is highly likely that these mobile services will become popular globally, including in the Central Asia region, in the future.

Experts believe that Elon Musk's initiative will lead to a decrease in mobile communication prices and accelerate technological development. With its affordable and high-quality services, Starlink may force traditional operators to revise their tariff policies.

StarlinkElon MuskSpaceXMobile CommunicationsTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Honor Unveils Ultra-Durable X80 Pro Max Smartphone: 11,000 mAh Battery and Record BrightnessHonor Unveils Ultra-Durable X80 Pro Max Smartphone: 11,000 mAh Battery and Record BrightnessToday, 10:26Apple Officially Increases Prices for Certain DevicesApple Officially Increases Prices for Certain DevicesToday, 09:45Highest X-class Solar Flares Expected: Strong Magnetic Storms Possible on EarthHighest X-class Solar Flares Expected: Strong Magnetic Storms Possible on EarthToday, 09:00SpaceX Successfully Tests New Starship EngineSpaceX Successfully Tests New Starship EngineToday, 08:25Nubia Air Pro: One of the World's Thinnest Smartphones Coming to the European MarketNubia Air Pro: One of the World's Thinnest Smartphones Coming to the European MarketToday, 07:25White House Asks OpenAI to Slow Down Release of New AI ModelWhite House Asks OpenAI to Slow Down Release of New AI ModelToday, 04:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time