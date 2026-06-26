Starlink Enters Mobile Communications Market: Elon Musk to Challenge Major Operators

Starlink, led by Elon Musk, plans to become a full-fledged mobile network operator in the US market. This strategic move will allow the company to compete directly with telecommunications giants such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. According to the Financial Times, citing investors, Starlink is moving to a new stage in providing mobile communication services via satellite. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

Currently, Starlink is already collaborating with T-Mobile on "direct-to-cell" technology. This project was aimed at expanding mobile internet coverage in remote areas. However, according to new plans, the SpaceX subsidiary now intends to launch a separate commercial product that independently provides retail mobile communication services.

Infrastructure and Strategic Investments

According to reports, SpaceX is discussing possibilities for creating its own terrestrial mobile communication infrastructure in the US. This means that Starlink may have not only satellites in space but also ground base stations. This creates the foundation for further improving communication quality and competing on equal terms with traditional operators.

To expand its technical base, the company has made major acquisitions. Specifically, frequency spectrums worth approximately $17 billion and another $2.6 billion were purchased from EchoStar. These investments significantly increase the ability to transmit signals directly to smartphones via satellite.

Global Coverage and Significance for Uzbekistan

Today, Starlink serves more than 10 million subscribers worldwide. The company's entry into the mobile communications market is expected to revolutionize the entire telecommunications industry, as satellite communication guarantees a stable signal even in areas where traditional towers do not reach.

The expansion of Starlink services is also sparking great interest in Uzbekistan. Such technologies could play a decisive role in improving mobile coverage in the country's mountainous and desert regions. Although the primary focus is currently on the US market, it is highly likely that these mobile services will become popular globally, including in the Central Asia region, in the future.

Experts believe that Elon Musk's initiative will lead to a decrease in mobile communication prices and accelerate technological development. With its affordable and high-quality services, Starlink may force traditional operators to revise their tariff policies.