SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is recording unprecedented results in the global space industry throughout 2026. The company has not only left all its competitors behind in terms of flight frequency but has also succeeded in ensuring the absolute safety and precision of its missions. These indicators are opening a new page in the history of modern astronautics. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to statistical data published by ixbt.com, SpaceX has carried out a total of 76 orbital flights since the beginning of 2026. The most notable aspect is that all these missions were completed with 100 percent success. There were no accidents or interruptions due to technical malfunctions in delivering payloads to orbit.

Global Competition and SpaceX Dominance

For comparison, the combined indicators of all other state and private space operators in the world are significantly lower. All other companies and agencies combined carried out 55 missions, of which only 49 were successfully completed. In six cases, flights failed or ended in serious accidents.

These figures show that SpaceX alone is performing more work than the entire global space industry. While the company has surpassed the rest of the world by 38 percent in terms of flight numbers, the difference in safety and reliability is even more pronounced. While the accident rate persists in the global market, SpaceX maintains stability.

New Technologies and Starship Prospects

The company's successes are not limited to current flights. Recently, SpaceX successfully conducted static fire tests of the Ship 40 prototype, the upper stage of the Starship spacecraft, at the Massey's Test Site complex at its Starbase facility. This is an important step for future larger and more complex missions.

Additionally, Elon Musk hinted at changes in the company's branding strategy. According to him, SpaceX plans to abandon the "Star" prefix in its new products. This may indicate that the company's activities are moving to a new stage.

For Uzbek specialists and space technology enthusiasts, these news are of particular importance. The development of global satellite communications and internet systems remains directly dependent on the success of SpaceX missions. Such rapid growth of the company will lead to a reduction in the price of orbital services and further popularization of technologies in the coming years.