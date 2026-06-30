AI and Unemployment: New Study Shows Unexpected Results

·33·Technology
AI and Unemployment: New Study Shows Unexpected Results

The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies worldwide is causing serious concerns in the labor market. While many specialists fear mass unemployment due to AI, a new report from Ramp and Revelio Labs may slightly change perspectives on this topic. According to the research results, in companies investing heavily in AI, the number of employees is growing instead of shrinking. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

According to the data, nearly 90,000 job cuts announced by May 2026 are considered directly linked to the implementation of AI. Some forecasts indicate that 15% of jobs in the US will be taken over by AI within the next five years. However, experts from Ramp and Revelio Labs, who analyzed nearly 22,000 companies, emphasize that the situation is not always negative.

Growth of Investment and Staffing

The study examined companies called "high-intensity users" — firms that spend an average of 30 dollars per month on AI technologies per employee. It was found that the number of employees in such companies increased by an average of 10.2%. This growth was observed not only in engineering but also in fields such as sales, administration, customer service, finance, and marketing.

In particular, the shortage of personnel and the creation of new jobs continue at high rates in the information technology, software, and media sectors. This indicates that AI technologies are serving the expansion of companies rather than destroying jobs. This process is also relevant for Uzbekistan's developing IT sector, where technological investments could open doors to new opportunities.

Opportunities for Junior Specialists

Another aspect causing concern for many is the future of entry-level employees. According to Goldman Sachs data, an average of 16,000 jobs have been lost per month over the last year due to AI, with the main blow falling on Gen Z representatives. However, in technologically advanced companies, the number of entry-level employees has actually increased by 12%.

According to the report authors, AI is becoming a driver for business expansion rather than just a tool for replacing labor. The reduction in cost and acceleration of processes such as coding, debugging, and working with technical documentation using AI increases overall company efficiency. This, in turn, creates a need for new employees across all departments.

It is worth noting that positive indicators are mainly observed in companies that invest stably and systematically in AI technologies. No growth in staff was observed in firms that simply bought subscriptions and experimented without a long-term strategy. Thus, success in the future labor market will depend not only on knowing the technology but on using it wisely.

Artificial IntelligenceUnemploymentTechnologyIT SectorLabor Market
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