Biggest Leak in Apple History: iPhone 18 Pro Details Hit Darknet

Apple Corporation has faced one of the most serious cyberattacks in its history. Confidential data stolen from the systems of Tata Electronics, one of Apple's key partners in India, including blueprints for the unreleased iPhone 18 Pro and a list of suppliers, has been published on the darknet. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Reuters, a hacking group called World Leaks obtained over 200,000 files belonging to Tata Electronics. These documents include components of Apple's future flagship devices, the factories producing them, and even photos reflecting the testing processes of the devices. This incident could lead not only to the loss of trade secrets for Apple but also to a cooling of relations with strategic partners.

Confidential Data and Components List

Among the stolen documents, at least six large files fully reveal the internal structure of the iPhone 18 Pro model. They specify the main board microchips, battery capacity, and exactly which companies will supply the camera modules. Apple typically signs extremely strict confidentiality agreements with its suppliers, and the disclosure of this information creates a significant opportunity for competitors and counterfeit product manufacturers.

The database contains not only iPhone data but also drawings of spare parts intended for another major client of Tata Electronics — Tesla. This indicates how extensive the cyberattack was. Apple has now launched an internal investigation into this situation.

iPhone 18 Pro Prototypes and Testing Processes

Among the published files, videos and photos dated early 2026 are particularly noteworthy. They show the iPhone 18 Pro model undergoing drop tests at Tata factories. The images show a smartphone with a flat gray body, three cameras, and the Apple logo on the back panel.

Experts note that this leak could hinder Apple's plans to expand production outside of China. Tata Electronics is currently becoming Apple's most important partner in India for iPhone assembly. Following the incident, the company restricted access to its internal systems and appointed an audit involving international experts.

So far, Apple and Tata Electronics have not issued official statements, but sources close to the situation have confirmed that the documents contain Apple's secret watermarks and internal codenames belonging to the iPhone 18 Pro generation. This leaves almost no doubt about the authenticity of the information.