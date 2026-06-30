China is creating a defense system against asteroids dangerous to Earth

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has announced the start of work on a new system for the joint monitoring of near-Earth asteroids and protection against them. Presented on International Asteroid Day, this project uses space-based and ground-based tools to early detect celestial bodies that could threaten our planet and protect against their impact. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This system includes not only monitoring but also measures to neutralize potentially dangerous objects. According to experts, predicting threats from space and preparing technological solutions against them is of strategic importance for human safety. China plans to deploy its most advanced technologies in this regard.

Methods of asteroid destruction

If a dangerous asteroid that could collide with Earth is detected in the future, two main methods will be used to eliminate it. The first is the kinetic impact method, which involves striking the asteroid with a high-speed spacecraft to change its orbit. This method is currently considered the most effective and closest to practical testing.

The second method is based on long-term and constant pushing force. In this case, the trajectory of the celestial body is gradually shifted through gravitational attraction or laser ablation (evaporating the surface using a laser). This method is planned for use in cases where there is still plenty of time before the asteroid reaches Earth.

According to ixbt.com, as of June 2024, more than 40,000 near-Earth asteroids have been identified and numbered worldwide. Currently, scientists have not found a large object with a certain collision with Earth, but the number of small bodies remaining outside the observation scope is still very high.

It is worth noting that in recent years, the process of discovering new large asteroids has almost stopped, as the main dangerous objects have already been registered. However, the new system being developed by China is significant in that it is aimed at controlling small and medium-sized rocks that could come from an unexpected direction. Such projects are expected to open new doors for international cooperation in global space security.