Revolutionary Gadget for Remote Workers: Dune Keyboard Unveiled

·43·Technology
Revolutionary Gadget for Remote Workers: Dune Keyboard Unveiled

In the era of modern remote work and online communication, remembering microphone or camera control buttons across various applications is inconvenient for many. To solve this problem, the Project Mirage startup has introduced the Dune, a compact and smart keyboard specifically designed for MacBook users. According to Ixbt.com, the device is the size of a gum pack and connects directly to the laptop's USB-C port. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

The Dune device is made of aluminum and features three main buttons. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that the keyboard automatically changes its function depending on which application the user is currently working in. For example, while communicating via Zoom or Microsoft Teams, the buttons handle muting the microphone or controlling the camera, whereas in Excel or Google Sheets, they switch to copy and undo functions.

AI and Extensive Capabilities

One of the device's strongest points is its integration with the Claude Desktop AI system. The user does not need to know programming — simply explain the desired task to the Claude assistant in plain language, and the system automatically writes a Python script and assigns it to one of the Dune buttons. This allows complex processes, such as converting images to JPG format or gathering brief information about companies, to be performed with a single press.

The Dune keyboard is manufactured to fit the MacBook chassis, leaving no gap under the laptop. The device has no battery; it draws power directly from the laptop. Currently, this gadget supports MacBook Air (M2 and later) and MacBook Pro (M1 and later) models running macOS 15 Sequoia. Priced at 119 dollars, the device is expected to find its place in the high-tech accessories market.

Drawbacks and User Experience

Although the device seems very convenient, early users are noting some drawbacks. Specifically, because the buttons are very soft, a user might accidentally turn on the microphone or turn off the camera by touching them unintentionally. Such situations could potentially cause inconvenience during important negotiations.

Additionally, Dune synchronizes with the calendar via its dedicated app. A few minutes before a meeting starts, it notifies the user and allows joining the conference or sending a "I'm running late" message with a single button. In the future, the startup plans to launch a special marketplace where users can share their own scripts.

Although such gadgets are not yet widespread in the Uzbekistan market, devices like Dune can significantly increase productivity for remote developers and freelancers. Especially for those who enjoy working with AI, this serves as a new type of interface.

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