Roskosmos to showcase fully reusable Korona rocket

·36·Technology
Roskosmos to showcase fully reusable Korona rocket

Russia's state corporation Roskosmos is preparing to present the Korona fully reusable launch vehicle project to the general public, which is expected to be a revolutionary step in the field of space technology. A mockup of this promising development is scheduled to be demonstrated at the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg in July 2026. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The Korona project, being developed by specialists at the Makeyev State Rocket Center, holds a special place in global astronautics due to its technical characteristics. This rocket is single-stage and is capable of vertical takeoff and landing. According to ixbt.com, the system can not only deliver payloads to orbit but also return them to Earth.

Economic Efficiency and Technical Capabilities

One of the main advantages of the new rocket is its economic efficiency. Compared to expendable launch vehicles, Korona is expected to have a significantly lower cost and ensure a higher flight frequency. Additionally, an important aspect of the project is that there will be no need to create special designated areas for parts discarded during the launch process.

The technical specifications defined within the project are as follows:

  • The total launch mass of the rocket is approximately 300 tons;
  • Payload capacity — up to 6 tons;
  • Possibility of reusing a single rocket up to 100 times;
  • Ability to perform suborbital flights over unlimited distances.
The history of the Korona project goes back quite far — work on it first began in 1992. However, for various reasons, the process was halted several times. Only the research work conducted last year proved that this concept could be implemented and is ready for the experimental design stage.

New Infrastructure and Future Plans

Roskosmos management emphasized that a simplified launch and landing pad, as well as an automated fueling system operating without human intervention, will be used for the new rocket. Such modern infrastructure is expected to be built at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Currently, experimental design work is scheduled for 2026. If the project is successfully implemented, Korona will be an important factor in increasing the competitiveness of the Russian space industry in the international market. Such reusable systems are of great importance in competition with private companies like SpaceX.

RoskosmosKoronaRocketSpaceTechnology
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