Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 series: new flagship design revealed

·44·Technology
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 series: new flagship design revealed

South Korean technology giant Samsung is working on its next foldable smartphones. Although there is still time before the official presentation, accessory manufacturer Thinborne has released high-quality images of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 models. This information enriches the understanding of what the new generation devices will look like. Reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the published images fully reveal the external appearance and design concept of the devices. While the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 models retain the distinctive style of their predecessor flagships, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 model is expected to appear in a completely new look. It is this model that is generating the greatest interest among experts and users.

Revolutionary changes in design

The external and internal screen ratios of the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 model have changed significantly. Industry insiders emphasize that the screen proportions Samsung applied in this model will be similar to the iPhone Ultra foldable smartphone expected to be introduced by Apple in the future. This indicates that a new standard for the form factor of foldable devices is being formed among market leaders.

The images provided by Thinborne fully match the previously circulated CAD renders and insider information. This increases the likelihood that the final product will look exactly like this. Samsung engineers seem to have focused primarily on reducing the device's thickness and making the bezels around the screen even thinner.

Technical features and presentation date

In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, Samsung's foldable models, especially the Fold and Flip series, hold a prestigious position. The new generation devices are expected to emphasize not only design but also performance. In particular, all flagships will be enriched with latest-generation processors and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

According to reports, the official premiere of the new Galaxy Z series smartphones is planned for July 22 of this year in London. At this event, Samsung may showcase not only smartphones but also other new elements of the ecosystem. So far, the manufacturer has not issued an official response to these leaked details.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 8Galaxy Z Flip 8SmartphoneTechnology
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