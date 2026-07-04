Chinese scientists have achieved a major breakthrough in microelectronics. Researchers from Peking University and specialists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have jointly introduced the world's first memristor-based neurodynamic chip. The development is based on in-memory computing technology, surpassing the most powerful current GPUs in computational speed. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ITHome, the new chip is manufactured using a 40-nanometer process. The research results were published in the prestigious journal Science. The key feature of this invention is that it reduces the single-step computation time of neurodynamic systems to 2.12 milliseconds. This metric is 50 to 478 times faster than modern graphics cards in specialized complex tasks.

Harmony of Memory and Computation

In traditional computer architecture, data constantly moves between memory and the processor , causing significant delays and energy consumption. The phase-change memristors used by Chinese engineers simultaneously perform both data storage and computational functions. This approach eliminates data transfer bottlenecks and dramatically increases system efficiency.

The chip's technical specifications are also noteworthy: its computing array area is only 0.28 mm². The device operates at 50 MHz and includes programmable pulse generation circuits, analog-to-digital converters, and other key components. Despite its small size, it can process extremely complex algorithms in thousandths of a second.

New Opportunities for AI and Medicine

This technology is primarily designed for highly complex scientific tasks such as modeling the human cerebral cortex. The transition of neurodynamic hardware systems to the millisecond range will help make AI systems more energy-efficient and intelligent. This is expected to open a new era in robotics and the control of complex dynamic processes in the future.

Such discoveries are also significant for countries undergoing technological transformation, such as Uzbekistan. The production of affordable and efficient chips will lead to lower prices for high-performance devices and their wider adoption in the future. China's achievement demonstrates that alternative and more efficient solutions exist in the global semiconductor market at a time when giants like NVIDIA dominate.

According to experts, while memristor chips may not replace traditional transistor-based processors in the coming years, they will become a key driver in specialized computing, neural networks, and scientific research. The project has successfully passed laboratory testing, and work is underway to implement it on an industrial scale.