UN warns: AI development is outpacing legislative systems

The independent scientific council under the United Nations (UN) has published a report stating that artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are growing at unprecedented rates and existing regulatory systems are failing to keep up with this process. According to experts, the capabilities of AI models are increasing several-fold every few months, rendering the traditional legislative development cycle ineffective. Ixbt.com reports on this.

This document, prepared by a newly established international expert body of the UN, is considered the first step toward global dialogue. It emphasizes that regulatory bodies typically begin developing normative documents only after a sufficient scientific base has been accumulated. However, under current conditions, technology is developing so rapidly that by the time a draft law is ready, it has already become outdated.

Positive outcomes and new risks

The report also acknowledges the enormous benefits that artificial intelligence is bringing to humanity. In particular, AI technologies are showing revolutionary results in accelerating drug and vaccine development, researching antibiotic resistance, and early detection of diseases such as breast cancer. It is also being successfully applied in ensuring food security and early warning systems for emergency situations.

However, alongside the positive outcomes, serious risks are also growing. Experts have drawn particular attention to the following issues:

Creating and distributing pornographic content without individuals' consent using deepfake technologies;

Amplifying cyberattacks and spreading convincing false information (fakes);

Increasing difficulty in controlling the behavior of AI systems as their autonomy grows;

The heavy burden placed on energy systems due to the construction of data centers.

Global inequality and future measures

UN experts are concerned that technologies are becoming concentrated in the hands of a few countries. The main systems are being developed in the US and China, with access to them primarily available in developed nations. For developing countries like Uzbekistan, this could lead to a further deepening of technological and economic inequality, as many states still lack sufficient infrastructure and qualified personnel.

The report's authors call for strengthening independent assessment of AI systems and creating common safety standards through international cooperation. Otherwise, AI could threaten human rights, transform the labor market without preparation, and bring the flow of disinformation to uncontrollable levels.

This analytical document is advisory in nature for now, with the full report expected to be published next year. Large-scale discussions at the state level will begin on July 6 of this year in Geneva.