UN warns: AI development is outpacing legislative systems

·5·Technology
UN warns: AI development is outpacing legislative systems

The independent scientific council under the United Nations (UN) has published a report stating that artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are growing at unprecedented rates and existing regulatory systems are failing to keep up with this process. According to experts, the capabilities of AI models are increasing several-fold every few months, rendering the traditional legislative development cycle ineffective. Ixbt.com reports on this.

This document, prepared by a newly established international expert body of the UN, is considered the first step toward global dialogue. It emphasizes that regulatory bodies typically begin developing normative documents only after a sufficient scientific base has been accumulated. However, under current conditions, technology is developing so rapidly that by the time a draft law is ready, it has already become outdated.

Positive outcomes and new risks

The report also acknowledges the enormous benefits that artificial intelligence is bringing to humanity. In particular, AI technologies are showing revolutionary results in accelerating drug and vaccine development, researching antibiotic resistance, and early detection of diseases such as breast cancer. It is also being successfully applied in ensuring food security and early warning systems for emergency situations.

However, alongside the positive outcomes, serious risks are also growing. Experts have drawn particular attention to the following issues:

  • Creating and distributing pornographic content without individuals' consent using deepfake technologies;
  • Amplifying cyberattacks and spreading convincing false information (fakes);
  • Increasing difficulty in controlling the behavior of AI systems as their autonomy grows;
  • The heavy burden placed on energy systems due to the construction of data centers.

Global inequality and future measures

UN experts are concerned that technologies are becoming concentrated in the hands of a few countries. The main systems are being developed in the US and China, with access to them primarily available in developed nations. For developing countries like Uzbekistan, this could lead to a further deepening of technological and economic inequality, as many states still lack sufficient infrastructure and qualified personnel.

The report's authors call for strengthening independent assessment of AI systems and creating common safety standards through international cooperation. Otherwise, AI could threaten human rights, transform the labor market without preparation, and bring the flow of disinformation to uncontrollable levels.

This analytical document is advisory in nature for now, with the full report expected to be published next year. Large-scale discussions at the state level will begin on July 6 of this year in Geneva.

UNArtificial IntelligenceTechnologySecurityDeepfake
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rolls-Royce Resumes Testing of the World's Largest UltraFan Aircraft EngineRolls-Royce Resumes Testing of the World's Largest UltraFan Aircraft EngineYesterday, 23:24Midjourney Demands Secret AI Information from Hollywood StudiosMidjourney Demands Secret AI Information from Hollywood StudiosYesterday, 23:23Alibaba Bans Employees From Using Anthropic's Claude Code ToolAlibaba Bans Employees From Using Anthropic's Claude Code ToolYesterday, 21:55Beelink introduces unusual mini PC: smartphone memory instead of SSDBeelink introduces unusual mini PC: smartphone memory instead of SSDYesterday, 21:51Smartphone Market Returns to the Era of Giants: Redmi and Honor Preparing 7-Inch ScreensSmartphone Market Returns to the Era of Giants: Redmi and Honor Preparing 7-Inch ScreensYesterday, 21:21Europe's OpenAI Rival: How Mistral AI Became a Symbol of Technological IndependenceEurope's OpenAI Rival: How Mistral AI Became a Symbol of Technological IndependenceYesterday, 21:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update