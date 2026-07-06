Astronomers re-examine the super-Earth GJ 3378b near Earth

·33·Technology
Astronomers re-examine the super-Earth GJ 3378b near Earth

Astronomers operating the Hobby-Eberly Telescope in the USA have revised the parameters of the exoplanet GJ 3378b, located relatively close to Earth. New data suggests this celestial body may be more Earth-like than previously assumed. This discovery is an important step in the search for worlds that could harbor life. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The object GJ 3378b is located approximately 25 light-years from Earth in the direction of the Camelopardalis constellation. It orbits a red dwarf, the most common type of star in the Milky Way galaxy. According to updated data, the planet's mass was found to be approximately 2.3 times that of Earth, rather than the 5 times previously estimated.

Rocky world and updated orbit

Such a determination of mass is scientifically significant. Because with 2.3 Earth masses, GJ 3378b is more likely to be a solid, rocky planet rather than a "mini-Neptune" with a dense gas envelope. Scientists also refined its orbital period: the planet completes a full revolution around its sun in 21 days instead of 25.

This study utilized the Habitable-zone Planet Finder instrument. This device works via the radial velocity method: when a planet pulls on its star with its gravity, small oscillations occur in the star's spectrum. Through these micro-shifts, it becomes possible to calculate the planet's mass and orbit with high precision.

Red dwarfs make up nearly 70 percent of the stars in our galaxy. They are cool and dim, emitting most of their energy in the infrared range. Therefore, studying planets in such systems is crucial for understanding how widespread habitable worlds are in the universe.

Priority target for future research

According to ixbt.com, results from the TESS and Gaia space missions, as well as other ground-based observation stations, were used to verify the data. Nevertheless, life around red dwarfs may face complex conditions: due to the planets being very close to the star, there is a risk of intense radiation and atmospheric loss.

For now, GJ 3378b remains a candidate planet where life could potentially exist. However, its refined characteristics make it a priority target for next-generation telescopes, including instruments like the James Webb. In the future, scientists plan to directly analyze the planet's atmosphere to search for biomarkers — signs of life.

AstronomyExoplanetSpaceResearchScience-Technology
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