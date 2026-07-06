The Lancet: Safety and Efficacy of mRNA Vaccines Fully Proven

A large-scale scientific review published in The Lancet, one of the world's most prestigious medical journals, has once again confirmed the safety and high efficacy of vaccines based on mRNA (messenger RNA) technology. This study, conducted by a team of scientists from Canada, the UK, the USA, and Hong Kong, analyzed data on billions of doses administered since the pandemic. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The authors of the study explain the mechanism of mRNA technology in detail. These vaccines provide cells with "instructions" to produce a small piece of viral protein, which prepares the immune system for a potential threat. Importantly, once the mRNA molecule completes its task, it quickly degrades in the body, leaving no trace.

Unfounded concerns about genetic changes

The scientific paper completely refutes one of the most common fears in society: the rumors that mRNA vaccines affect human DNA. Scientists emphasize that the technology's operating principle does not involve entering the cell nucleus or interacting with the genome. This means the vaccines are safe at the genetic level.

A group led by bioengineer Anna Blakney from the University of British Columbia listed the advantages of the mRNA platform as follows:

Short development time for vaccines;

Ability to rapidly scale up production;

Formation of a strong and stable immune response.

Side effects and future possibilities

The Lancet review also openly discusses side effects. It notes that in rare cases, allergic reactions and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) have been observed. However, these cases occurred mainly in young men and were mostly reversible, resolving under simple medical supervision. The researchers conclude that the benefits of the vaccine —reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death—far outweigh the few potential risks.

Today, mRNA technology is not limited to COVID-19. Researchers are actively working on using this platform in oncology. In particular, the creation of personalized vaccines that fight individual mutations of cancer cells is expected to be a new milestone in medicine.

Given that mRNA vaccines (such as Pfizer/BioNTech) were widely used in Uzbekistan during the pandemic, the results of this international study are of great importance for the local healthcare system and the population. Such transparent and science-based information serves to strengthen trust in modern medical technologies.