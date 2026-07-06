Egypt's massive military headquarters officially begins operations

The world's largest military command center has officially begun operations in Egypt's new administrative capital, being built approximately 45 kilometers east of Cairo. Due to its unique octagonal architectural design, the complex is “The Octagon” called. This was reported by Ahram Online publication.

It is reported that the new Strategic Command Headquarters of the Egyptian Armed Forces has become the most important link in the country's military management system. The complex serves as a unified command, control, communication, and coordination center between the army, state ministries, and other institutions.

“The Octagon” consists of eight interconnected main buildings that symbolically represent the various branches and strategic units of the Egyptian Armed Forces. The main command building, located at the center of the complex, allows for rapid information exchange and coordination of actions among military leadership.

Covering an area of nearly 92 square kilometers the complex is divided into 13 strategic and logistical zones. It is equipped with underground data centers, cloud digital infrastructure, modern satellite reconnaissance systems, Big Data analysis artificial intelligence technologies, and advanced cybersecurity tools.

According to the publication, the facility was built based on engineering solutions capable of withstanding explosions and air attacks. It also features autonomous power supply, water, and cooling systems, ensuring continuous operation even in emergency situations.

The project's authors note that the architecture of “The Octagon” is inspired by ancient Egyptian symbols and octagonal geometry, which signifies balance, order, and precision. The new headquarters is expected to facilitate rapid strategic decision-making, centralized crisis management, and further strengthen the country's defense capabilities.