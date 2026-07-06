Egypt's massive military headquarters officially begins operations

·37·World
Egypt's massive military headquarters officially begins operations

The world's largest military command center has officially begun operations in Egypt's new administrative capital, being built approximately 45 kilometers east of Cairo. Due to its unique octagonal architectural design, the complex is “The Octagon” called. This was reported by Ahram Online publication.

It is reported that the new Strategic Command Headquarters of the Egyptian Armed Forces has become the most important link in the country's military management system. The complex serves as a unified command, control, communication, and coordination center between the army, state ministries, and other institutions.

“The Octagon” consists of eight interconnected main buildings that symbolically represent the various branches and strategic units of the Egyptian Armed Forces. The main command building, located at the center of the complex, allows for rapid information exchange and coordination of actions among military leadership.

A complex of eight-sided buildings arranged in a circular shape in the middle of the desert.

Covering an area of nearly 92 square kilometers the complex is divided into 13 strategic and logistical zones. It is equipped with underground data centers, cloud digital infrastructure, modern satellite reconnaissance systems, Big Data analysis artificial intelligence technologies, and advanced cybersecurity tools.

According to the publication, the facility was built based on engineering solutions capable of withstanding explosions and air attacks. It also features autonomous power supply, water, and cooling systems, ensuring continuous operation even in emergency situations.

The project's authors note that the architecture of “The Octagon” is inspired by ancient Egyptian symbols and octagonal geometry, which signifies balance, order, and precision. The new headquarters is expected to facilitate rapid strategic decision-making, centralized crisis management, and further strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

EgyptMilitaryThe OctagonDefenseInfrastructure
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Over 800 people died in Germany due to extreme heatOver 800 people died in Germany due to extreme heatToday, 19:09Salary up to 5000 Euros: Italy opens recruitment for doctorsSalary up to 5000 Euros: Italy opens recruitment for doctorsToday, 19:07Trump publishes another mocking post about Giorgia MeloniTrump publishes another mocking post about Giorgia MeloniToday, 19:04Rare exhibits stolen from famous museum in FranceRare exhibits stolen from famous museum in FranceToday, 18:58Red flag appears at Ali Khamenei's farewell ceremonyRed flag appears at Ali Khamenei's farewell ceremonyToday, 16:36Plane struck by firework seconds before landingPlane struck by firework seconds before landingToday, 15:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12