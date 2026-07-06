Salary up to 5000 Euros: Italy opens recruitment for doctors

·25·World
Salary up to 5000 Euros: Italy opens recruitment for doctors

High-paying job opportunities in the Sardinia region of Italy are being offered to doctors and nurses from Uzbekistan. This was reported by the Migration Agency .

It is reported that vacancies are available for emergency medical doctors (specialists with a master's degree, residency diploma, or certificate in this field) and higher nursing staff (candidates with a bachelor's degree). It is planned to hire 100 specialists annually in these areas.

To participate in the selection process, candidates are required to be no older than 50 . At the same time, priority is given to candidates under 40 . Higher medical education (diploma) is mandatory. Work experience is not required, but experienced specialists will have an advantage.

Initially, candidates will study online for University of Perugia in Italian language courses organized in cooperation with the 7 months . Classes will be held at a time convenient for the candidates. Training costs, i.e. 600 eurosper month, will be fully covered by the Migration Agency .

Specialists who successfully complete the language course will start working in Italy with a monthly salary of up to 3500 euros . Including bonuses for additional working hours and night shifts, the total income can reach 4000–5000 euros .

Working hours are set at 38 hours per week . Additionally, the employer covers accommodation costs, provides lunch, and arranges medical insurance for employees.

Candidates can register via the specified link. Further information can be obtained by calling 71 202 33 55 (221) .

ItalyDoctorsJobsUzbekistanMigration
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