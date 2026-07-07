Savi app launched to protect against AI-powered fraud

At a time when the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for malicious purposes is on the rise in the tech world, a new solution has emerged in the field of cybersecurity. The startup Savi Security has introduced a mobile app designed to protect ordinary users from complex AI-driven fraud, including threats like voice cloning and virtual kidnapping. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The project was founded by brothers Patrick and Ryan Coghlan, who have extensive experience in the industry. Patrick previously held senior positions in security products at Cisco and Splunk, while Ryan worked on consumer products at giants like Apple and Spotify. The Savi app has been officially released for iPhone and Android platforms, and the project has already secured $7 million in funding from investors led by Acrew Capital.

An idea born from a personal tragedy

The emergence of the Savi Security project was triggered by a harrowing incident in the founders' family. Patrick Coghlan's mother received a call from an unknown person, and her daughter's number appeared on the screen. Using AI, her daughter's voice and screams were faked so realistically that the mother did not doubt it. The scammers claimed they had kidnapped her daughter and demanded money immediately.

By a stroke of luck, the mother did not panic and called her daughter back, confirming she was safe. This incident left Patrick deeply concerned: complex cyberattack methods previously used only against government agencies or large corporations are now being used against ordinary people, even the elderly.

How does the technological protection work?

The Savi app protects users from suspicious content arriving via text messages, email, and phone calls. The system analyzes incoming data in real-time to check for AI elements or signs of fraud. This is particularly important in combating "Deepfake" attacks carried out by cloning the voices of loved ones.

In Uzbekistan, there have recently been frequent cases of people asking for money by faking voice messages from acquaintances via Telegram and other messengers. Apps like Savi could become essential tools for ensuring digital security not only in the US but worldwide, including the Central Asian region.

Experts note that cybercriminals can now perfectly clone anyone's voice using just a few seconds of video or audio recordings obtained from open social media sources. The Savi Security team aims to stand on the side of users in this technological race, providing them with a reliable "shield."