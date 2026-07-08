Manchester City talent who lost competition to Husanov is leaving the club

·109·Sport
Manchester City talent who lost competition to Husanov is leaving the club

Manchester City faces a serious decision regarding the future of academy graduate Rico Lewis during the current summer transfer window. The 21-year-old is demanding guarantees of regular first-team football ahead of the new season. However, the new head coach of the "Citizens", Enzo Maresca has stated that he cannot provide such guarantees to anyone. Zamin.uz reports on the details of this transfer and the Uzbek connection.

The Abdukodir Khusanov factor and Lewis being sidelined

Before the 2025/26 season, Manchester City faced a serious problem at right-back. The then-head coach Pep Guardiola tested three players in this position: Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis.

In internal competition, Rico Lewis lost out to both rivals:

  • Matheus Nunes became the main figure on the right flank due to his attacking potential.

  • Abdukodir Khusanov strengthened the right flank in matches requiring a defensive style. Later, our compatriot was moved back to his natural position—center-back—and became an integral part of the team's defense.

As a result, Rico Lewis became a complete benchwarmer. He barely played last season, excluding cup matches, and was often not even included in the matchday squad.

Season statistics: Rico Lewis played only 22 matches in all competitions during the 2025/26 season, averaging 50.2 minutes per game.

Due to a lack of sufficient playing time, he fell off the radar of England's new manager Thomas Tuchel and World Cup 2026 was not included in the squad. This further strengthened the player's desire to leave Manchester.

Manchester City talent who lost competition to Husanov is leaving the club

Everton offer and a 35 million valuation

Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke confirms that Liverpool's Everton club sees Rico Lewis as their primary target for the summer transfer window. The "Toffees" want to bring in Lewis to replace veteran defender Seamus Coleman, who left the team.

Manchester City management does not want to force their academy graduate out, but they will not block the transfer if the player himself wants to leave. The "Citizens" value the England international at at least 35 million pounds sterling valuation. While Nottingham Forest's offers were rejected last summer, the situation is completely different this time. This amount might not be easy for Everton financially, but negotiations are ongoing.

Manchester City is looking for a new defender

Against the backdrop of Lewis's potential departure, Manchester City is also working on strengthening the right-back position. The club is currently in contact with the following candidates:

Candidate

Current club

Status / Transfer factor

Malo Gusto

Chelsea

Personal favorite of new head coach Enzo Maresca

Givairo Read

Feyenoord

Promising option monitored by club scouts

If at least one of these transfers goes through, it will become impossible for Rico Lewis to stay at Manchester City and get enough playing time. Therefore, this summer is the most favorable opportunity for the player to move to another strong Premier League club.

Manchester CityRico LewisAbdukodir KhusanovPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
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