Amir Temur Square made more pedestrian-friendly

In collaboration with the Tashkent City Administration, the Traffic Management Center, and the capital's Main Department of Internal Affairs, pedestrian traffic around Amir Temur Square has been reorganized.

The main goal of the project is to create a comfortable and safe environment for pedestrians around the square. The changes are particularly important for the elderly, parents with children, and citizens with limited mobility.

According to the new arrangement, regulated surface pedestrian crossings have been established at the five main access points to the square. These cover the areas near the Palace of Forums, the State Museum of Temurid History, the Chimes (Kurantlar), and Matbuotchilar and Sayilgoh streets.

Safety islands have been installed on wide road sections. Additionally, intelligent traffic lights have been activated to coordinate pedestrian and vehicle movement.

From now on, the elderly, citizens with disabilities, and parents with strollers will no longer be forced to use underground pedestrian crossings to move around the square. The need to cross busy roads at unregulated points will also be reduced.

The project was implemented based on traffic flow analysis and computer modeling. It was carried out within the framework of PQ-368, which prioritizes surface pedestrian routes.