Nexia explodes on Karshi–Bukhara road: casualties and injuries reported

In the Kashkadarya region, one person died and two others were injured following the explosion of a methane gas cylinder installed in a Nexia-2 vehicle. This was reported by the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The incident occurred on July 8 at 07:32 on the 128th kilometer of the A-380 "Karshi–Bukhara" highway, passing through the "Quruvchilar" neighborhood of the Muborak district.

It is reported that the Nexia-2 vehicle, traveling from the city of Karshi towards the Bukhara region, was being driven by J.J., born in 1972, a resident of the Karavulbazar district of the Bukhara region. While on the road, the methane gas cylinder installed in the car ruptured.

As a result of the explosion, one passenger in the car died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized at the Muborak District Medical Association with various bodily injuries.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the incident did not result in a fire.

Currently, an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Muborak District Internal Affairs Department.