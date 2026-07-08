6.90 kilograms! A giant baby is born in Fergana

·30·Uzbekistan
6.90 kilograms! A giant baby is born in Fergana

A giant baby weighing 6.90 kilograms was born in one of the maternity complexes in the Fergana region. This rare case came as a surprise to both the doctors and the family. The baby was delivered safely via a cesarean section.

It is reported that this is the fourth child for the mother, Mavluda Khodjayeva. She previously gave birth to three daughters, whose weights at birth were 3 kilograms, 3.5 kilograms, and 4.8 kilograms, respectively.

According to the mother, no one expected the baby to be born with such a large weight this time.

"My two older daughters were born weighing 3 kilograms and 3 kilograms 450 grams. My youngest daughter was 4 kilograms 800 grams. This child was born even bigger. To be honest, we did not think that a baby of such weight would be born. We are currently thinking about what to name him. I will consult with his father, and we will make a decision," the mother says.

Doctors state that the baby is in good health and his condition is stable. Both mother and child are under constant medical supervision. According to specialists, if everything continues as planned, they may be discharged home within 4–5 days.

FerganaMavluda Khodjayeva
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