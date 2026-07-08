Uzum Market announces annual trade volume has exceeded $500 million

·36·Economy
Uzum Market announces annual trade volume has exceeded $500 million

E-commerce is becoming an important sales platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Uzbekistan. Today, more than 18,000 sellers operate on the Uzum Market platform, 90 percent of whom are representatives of small and medium-sized businesses.

According to the platform's data, the annual trade volume, or GMV, has exceeded $500 million. This figure has grown 1.5 times within a year.

The number of orders has reached 34 million. Meanwhile, seller turnover has increased by 60 percent year-on-year.

The number of active sellers has risen by 32 percent. The product assortment on the platform, or SKU count, has also expanded by 25 percent.

Uzum Market is also developing its entrepreneur training initiatives. 9,000 people have studied in the Uzum Sellers Academy courses. According to the company, the income of entrepreneurs who complete these courses increases by an average of up to 3.5 times.

To train new personnel, a special course titled "Uzum Market Manager" has also been launched. This aims to train specialists capable of working in the e-commerce sector.

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