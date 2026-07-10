Video of a powerful transformer explosion in Tashkent goes viral (video)
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Reports have emerged regarding a powerful explosion of a transformer in Tashkent. The incident was captured on video.
The footage shows a bright flash followed by a loud bang. According to reports, residents of nearby multi-story buildings also heard the sound.
So far, no official information has been provided regarding the exact location and time of the incident, or the cause of the explosion.
Information regarding potential casualties and the impact on power supply is also being clarified.
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