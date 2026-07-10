Air temperatures in Uzbekistan are expected to reach up to 46 degrees

Extremely hot weather is expected in Uzbekistan from July 13 to 17. According to Uzhydromet, hot air masses will enter the country from southern regions.

According to the forecast, air temperatures in most regions will be around 41–43 degrees during these days. In the northern, southern, and desert regions, the heat may reach 44–46 degrees.

At the same time, wind speeds are expected to increase in some areas. Wind speeds could reach 13–18 meters per second, with a possibility of dust storms.

In such weather, doctors and experts recommend avoiding prolonged exposure to the outdoors during the hottest part of the day. It is important to drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothing, and avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

Uzhydromet urges the public to pay attention to weather warnings.