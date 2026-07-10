Air conditioner imports to Uzbekistan increase by 11.5 percent

·32·Economy
Air conditioner imports to Uzbekistan increase by 11.5 percent

In the first five months of 2026, air conditioners worth 19.7 million USD were imported into Uzbekistan. According to the National Statistics Agency, the number of imported air conditioners reached 132,691 units.

This figure is 13,700 units higher compared to January-May 2025. In percentage terms, the growth was 11.5 percent.

China was the primary supplier, with 128,021 air conditioners imported from the country over the five-month period.

Additionally, 4,644 units were imported from Kazakhstan and 17 units from Turkey. Another 9 units were imported from other countries.

The data indicates that Uzbekistan relies primarily on Chinese products for its air conditioner imports, while the share of other countries remains significantly smaller.

КондиционерИмпортЎзбекистонХитойҚозоғистонМиллий статистика қўмитаси
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