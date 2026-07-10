Traffic to be temporarily restricted on Aviasozlar Street

Starting July 11, 2026, a section of Aviasozlar Street in the Yashnobod district of Tashkent will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The restriction will apply to the segment between Qorasuv Street and Aviasozlar-1 Street. Scheduled replacement of hot water supply pipes will be carried out in this area.

In this regard, certain bus routes will temporarily operate via alternative streets.

• Routes 15, 22, and 72 will run via Aviasozlar, Qorasuv, Qorasuv-2, and Elbek streets.

• Route 54 will operate via Aviasozlar, Qorasuv, and Alimkent streets.

Passengers have been warned that bus intervals may increase and traffic congestion may occur in nearby areas. Route schemes may also change depending on traffic conditions.

Residents are advised to plan their trips in advance.