AMD is preparing a powerful EPYC Venice-X processor with over 1 GB of cache memory

AMD, a leading player in the semiconductor market, is preparing to revolutionize the world of server technology. The company has announced the first details about its next-generation EPYC Venice-X processor. This chip is expected to set entirely new industry standards not only in computing power but also in cache memory capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information presented at the Advancing AI conference, the main feature of the EPYC Venice-X processor is its massive cache memory. Thanks to 3D V-Cache technology, the new chip will feature 1152 MB (over 1.1 GB) of L3 cache. This figure is a record for server processors in AMD's history, bringing data processing speeds to an unprecedented level.

Zen 6 architecture and high frequency

The new processor is based on 96 Zen 6 cores, capable of operating at frequencies up to 5.15 GHz. It is worth noting that while Venice-X does not differ from its predecessor, the EPYC Genoa-X model, in terms of core count, it has a significant advantage in frequency speed. For example, the current flagship EPYC 9684X model with the same number of cores can only run at 3.7 GHz.

According to ixbt.com, the new device also offers serious updates in terms of memory systems. EPYC Venice-X supports 16-channel DDR5-8000 memory as well as new MRDIMM modules with a throughput of 12,800 MT/s. In maximum configuration, memory bandwidth reaches 1.6 TB/s, which is nearly three times higher than the current EPYC Turin generation.

Solution for scientific and engineering calculations

Despite the transition to a new architecture, the Venice-X processor is compatible with the SP7 socket. This provides flexibility when upgrading large data centers and server infrastructures. AMD is positioning this product primarily as a solution for High-Performance Computing (HPC).

The massive cache capacity reduces the need to access RAM. This significantly shortens the time required to perform complex scientific research, engineering projects, and deep analytical calculations. The processor will also be highly efficient in training AI systems and managing large databases.

According to AMD's plans, EPYC Venice-X processors will be released in the second half of 2027. Such high-tech solutions could play a crucial role in modernizing server capacities for the rapidly developing IT sector and the digitalization of public services.