New head coach appointed for the Belgium national team: Mark van Bommel to lead the Red Devils

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has officially announced the name of the new head coach of the national team. Bayern Munich legend and Dutch specialist Mark van Bommel has been appointed as the new manager of the "Red Devils." This appointment is expected to usher in a new era for Belgian football. This is reported by Goal.com .

The contract with the 49-year-old specialist is set to run until the end of the 2028 European Championship. Mark van Bommel replaces Rudi Garcia, who resigned after the World Cup. For reference, the Belgium national team ended its run in the quarterfinals of the last World Cup.

New coaching staff and assistants

Mark van Bommel has brought in experienced specialists as his assistants. His technical staff includes the famous winger Boudewijn Zenden, who previously played for Chelsea and Liverpool. A total of three assistant coaches will help the Dutch specialist in shaping the team.

RBFA Sporting Director Vincent Mannaert, speaking about this appointment, highlighted the international experience of the coaching staff. According to him, Mark van Bommel and his team are capable of fully unlocking the potential of the Belgium national team with their winning mentality.

Mark van Bommel himself did not hide his pride in being appointed to this position. "It is a great honor for me to manage the Belgium national team. This team has amazing players and enormous potential. We want to build a disciplined, ambitious team capable of competing worthily against the strongest opponents," the coach emphasized.

The Dutch specialist will officially begin his duties on August 15, 2026. Until then, he is expected to study the team's internal environment and the condition of the players. Belgian fans expect the new coach to successfully complete the transition process following the "golden generation" era.

For context, as a player, Mark van Bommel played for grand clubs such as Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Milan. During his coaching career, he has gained experience at PSV Eindhoven, Wolfsburg, and Antwerp. Now, he will face his first major test at the national team level.