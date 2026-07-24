Rostec introduces a new thermal imager capable of identifying objects from 2 kilometers away

The Russian holding company Ruselectronics (part of Rostec) has taken a new step in the field of night vision and thermal imaging technologies. The company unveiled the Sich-3K thermal monocular, which operates with high precision even in total darkness, thick fog, and smoke. The main feature of this device is its record-breaking detection range. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the manufacturer, the new device allows not only for detecting objects at a distance of up to two kilometers but also for identifying them accurately. This means precision beyond just seeing a heat signature; it allows for distinguishing what the distant object is—a person, an animal, or machinery.

Broad opportunities for civilian purposes

Ruselectronics representatives emphasize that the two-kilometer distance is not a marketing gimmick but a real operational metric. The Sich-3K is primarily intended for civilian sectors and is expected to become an invaluable assistant in search and rescue operations. For example, it will help save time and increase efficiency when searching for people lost in forests or mountainous areas.

The device can also be used in industrial and energy sectors. It can be used to detect thermal insulation defects in large facilities, overheating of electrical equipment, or leaks in pipelines before an emergency occurs. This is a crucial factor for ensuring safety in large industrial enterprises.

Technical specifications and durability

The new thermal imager is equipped with modern technological solutions. The device has the following technical capabilities:

Digital zoom system with 1x, 2x, and 4x modes;

Color OLED display for high-quality image rendering;

Rugged housing protected against moisture and external impacts;

Stable operation in a temperature range from -20 to +50 degrees.

The device's autonomous operating time is approximately four hours on a single battery pack. This is sufficient for performing urgent tasks. According to Ixbt.com, the device is designed to be user-friendly not only for professionals but also for tourists, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts.

In conclusion, the Sich-3K model embodies a combination of modern optics and thermal sensors. Its ability to identify objects from long distances is expected to bring the work of security and rescue services to a new quality level. Further information regarding the release date and price of the device is currently pending.