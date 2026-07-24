Rostec introduces a new thermal imager capable of identifying objects from 2 kilometers away

·54·Technology
Rostec introduces a new thermal imager capable of identifying objects from 2 kilometers away

The Russian holding company Ruselectronics (part of Rostec) has taken a new step in the field of night vision and thermal imaging technologies. The company unveiled the Sich-3K thermal monocular, which operates with high precision even in total darkness, thick fog, and smoke. The main feature of this device is its record-breaking detection range. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the manufacturer, the new device allows not only for detecting objects at a distance of up to two kilometers but also for identifying them accurately. This means precision beyond just seeing a heat signature; it allows for distinguishing what the distant object is—a person, an animal, or machinery.

Broad opportunities for civilian purposes

Ruselectronics representatives emphasize that the two-kilometer distance is not a marketing gimmick but a real operational metric. The Sich-3K is primarily intended for civilian sectors and is expected to become an invaluable assistant in search and rescue operations. For example, it will help save time and increase efficiency when searching for people lost in forests or mountainous areas.

The device can also be used in industrial and energy sectors. It can be used to detect thermal insulation defects in large facilities, overheating of electrical equipment, or leaks in pipelines before an emergency occurs. This is a crucial factor for ensuring safety in large industrial enterprises.

Technical specifications and durability

The new thermal imager is equipped with modern technological solutions. The device has the following technical capabilities:

  • Digital zoom system with 1x, 2x, and 4x modes;
  • Color OLED display for high-quality image rendering;
  • Rugged housing protected against moisture and external impacts;
  • Stable operation in a temperature range from -20 to +50 degrees.
The device's autonomous operating time is approximately four hours on a single battery pack. This is sufficient for performing urgent tasks. According to Ixbt.com, the device is designed to be user-friendly not only for professionals but also for tourists, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts.

In conclusion, the Sich-3K model embodies a combination of modern optics and thermal sensors. Its ability to identify objects from long distances is expected to bring the work of security and rescue services to a new quality level. Further information regarding the release date and price of the device is currently pending.

RostecThermal ImagerTechnologySich-3KRuselectronics
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

AMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookAMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookToday, 13:29New Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledNew Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledToday, 12:59Innovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAInnovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAToday, 12:25Honor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceHonor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceToday, 11:58Historic Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionHistoric Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionToday, 11:22SpaceX Completes Construction of World's Tallest Mechazilla Tower at Cape CanaveralSpaceX Completes Construction of World's Tallest Mechazilla Tower at Cape CanaveralToday, 10:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design